AP Top Political News at 12:03 a.m. EDT
2018-07-25
House conservatives move to impeach deputy attorney general
Lawmakers: DHS chief asserts family reunifications on track
Trump tape a turning point in legal game of cat-and-mouse
Most GOP governors back Trump’s Supreme Court pick
Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019
White House bars CNN correspondent from open press event
Trump hotel ruling could open door to his financial records
Exiles seek global scrutiny of Cambodia political crackdown
The Latest: Trump tweets US, EU ‘love each other!’
Georgia governor’s matchup sets a battle for the middle