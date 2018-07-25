Open
AP Top Political News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

House conservatives move to impeach deputy attorney general

Lawmakers: DHS chief asserts family reunifications on track

Trump tape a turning point in legal game of cat-and-mouse

Most GOP governors back Trump’s Supreme Court pick

Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019

White House bars CNN correspondent from open press event

Trump hotel ruling could open door to his financial records

Exiles seek global scrutiny of Cambodia political crackdown

The Latest: Trump tweets US, EU ‘love each other!’

Georgia governor’s matchup sets a battle for the middle

