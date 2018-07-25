Open
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
AP Top News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

House conservatives move to impeach deputy attorney general

Trump, European Union leaders pull back from trade war

Trump tape a turning point in legal game of cat-and-mouse

Homes burn as crews battle separate blazes in California

White House: Nothing malicious in Trump-Putin omission

Lawmakers: DHS chief asserts family reunifications on track

Milwaukee police officer fatally shot; suspect is in custody

Hopes rise again for a drug to slow Alzheimer’s disease

Jerry Jones: Cowboys can’t stay in locker room for anthem

Man bites dog: North Koreans eat dog meat to beat the heat

