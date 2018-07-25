AP Top Entertainment News at 12:04 a.m. EDT
2018-07-25
AMC reinstates ‘Talking Dead’ host Chris Hardwick
White House bars CNN correspondent from open press event
Jane Fonda looks ahead to ‘9 to 5’ sequel, back to Vietnam
‘His slave’: Studio lawyer says boss harassed, assaulted her
Laferte and Moreno to pay tribute to Selena, and immigrants
Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized
Man accused of stealing McDormand’s Oscar ordered to trial
Spokeswoman: First lady will watch TV channel of her choice
Radio hosts facing heat for ‘turban man’ comments