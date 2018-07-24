Trump pleased as NKorea seen dismantling launch site parts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expressing appreciation to North Korea for apparently beginning to dismantle key parts of its main satellite launch site, even as his top diplomat said the development would have to be confirmed by experts.

Trump says new satellite photos indicating the North has begun to take down facilities at the Sohae site are a sign that the “fantastic” summit he held last month in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “seems to be going very well.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, however, expressed a note of caution. He says that while such a step would be “entirely consistent” with the pledges that Kim made to Trump — it would have to be confirmed by international inspectors.