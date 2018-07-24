Tour de France riders sprayed with chemical

Open
Tuesday, July 24, 2018
BAGNERES DE-LUCHON, France (AP) — Four-time champion Chris Froome is among several riders who have had their eyes treated for tear gas or pepper spray sprayed on the peloton when a farmer’s protest interrupted the 16th stage of the Tour de France.

Police had to remove bales of hay blocking the road 30 kilometers into the 218-kilometer leg from Carcassonne to Bagneres De-Luchon.

An Associated Press photographer at the scene says Froome and other riders had eye drops applied while stopped for several minutes.

It isn’t immediately clear who used the chemicals.

