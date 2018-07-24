Japan’s declutter queen Marie Kondo expands her empire

Japanese tidying queen Marie Kondo has had quite a year as she leveraged her massive popularity into a full-fledged empire.

Her 2011 best-seller, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” has sold more than 10 million copies in 40-plus countries. She has an upcoming show on Netflix. And on Tuesday, she put on pre-order her first product line, six-piece sets of lovely storage boxes.

Kondo has also become a mother since hitting it big. She says kids have been a home organizing challenge.

Of her elegant and sturdy boxes, Kondo says she hopes they’ll motivate more people to complete her multi-step organizational method.