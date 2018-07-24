Country Dirt: Miranda Lambert And Evan Felker Are Holding Hands In Public Now

It’s all happening, and now for the whole world to see. Us Weekly has a video of Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker showing a little PDA in New York City as the couple walk the streets holding hands and hugging. A source said, “They looked very happy together. They looked closer as the night went on. At one point Evan leaned in for a kiss. When the two let themselves be open, they appeared very comfortable together.”

Wednesday night Miranda had to be in town to perform on Late Night with Seth Myers while hitting a big apple stop for the Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town at Jones Beach Theater in Long Island. It appears that Evan and his estranged wife Staci Felker are still married, although she says she’s moving forward. Apparently so are Miranda and Evan, publicly.

