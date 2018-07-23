White House ramps up pressure on Dems to meet with Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is turning up the pressure on Senate Democrats to meet with President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, though with little success.

Brett Kavanaugh has met with 23 senators since his nomination two weeks ago. All of them have been Republicans.

Democratic lawmakers have been pushing for more information from Kavanaugh’s years working in the White House for President George W. Bush before holding any meetings with the 53-year-old nominee.

Such meetings have been important in allowing senators to learn more about the nominee before confirmation hearings and a final vote.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders began Monday’s news briefing criticizing Democratic senators for not meeting with Kavanaugh.

She is telling Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to “stop these political games and meet with Judge Kavanaugh.”