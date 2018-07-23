Open
Mystery: Who bought websites implying US senators ‘for sale’

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a political mystery that has been roiling Capitol Hill. Dozens of web addresses implying U.S. senators were “for sale” have been quietly and mysteriously purchased online, amid heightened concerns that foreign agents — especially Russians — might try to meddle in upcoming midterm elections.

An Associated Press investigation has found the responsible party: Democrats.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee acknowledged to the AP that it had quietly purchased the addresses. They use a new internet suffix “forsale.” Democrats said they anonymously bought addresses targeting at least 27 incumbent senators facing re-election this fall and in 2020, without telling the senators.

A committee official says it’s a routine campaign practice “to stop bad actors from getting them.”

The cybersecurity director for the Senate’s sergeant-at-arms has been looking into the matter.

