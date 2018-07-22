Talk of the Town – iFM Community Medicine and 11th Ward Alderwoman Sarah Martin

Share this: Facebook

iFM Community Medicine lives this mission every day by taking healthcare services directly to points of need in our community, overcoming access barriers related to cost, transportation, language and trust. David Campbell, M.D., recognized that health is at the root of many hardships faced by his fellow St. Louisans. Kids can’t focus in school, parents can’t work to provide for their children, and families in crisis can’t overcome major life hurdles if they’re in poor health. Dr. Dave, as he’s called by most patients, knew he could improve quality of life for those in need by taking healthcare services into the heart of St. Louis’ most disadvantaged communities. And so, the Institute for Family Medicine was born.Alderwoman Sarah Martin from the 11th Ward joined us to talk about the problem with illegal fireworks. Each year the problem has gotten worse in the City of St. Louis & this year the St. Louis Fire Dept. had at least 80 calls for fireworks related fires on the 4th of July & 2 firefighters were injured. She’s hosting a Town Hall meeting on July 30th to meet with residents of the City to get ideas on how to curb the problem. This year, commercial grade fireworks sold to the general public were the main problem & the contributing factor to a business being lost due to fire.