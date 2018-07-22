Open
Sunday, July 22, 2018
AP Top Political News at 12:33 a.m. EDT

AP Top Political News at 12:33 a.m. EDT

Trump warns Iranian president against threatening US

Judge, calm in court, takes hard line on splitting families

After a week of walkbacks, Trump returns to Russia doubting

In Arizona, liberals debate forgiving candidate’s moderation

Kavanaugh: Once questioned Watergate tapes decision

Defense bill would curb Cabinet control of nuclear agency

Top intel official says he meant no disrespect to Trump

The Latest: Trump again calls Russia commotion ‘a big hoax’

Trump finds it ‘inconceivable’ lawyer would tape a client

Air Force fighter intercepts plane near Trump golf course

