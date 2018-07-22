AP Top Political News at 12:33 a.m. EDT
2018-07-22
Trump warns Iranian president against threatening US
Judge, calm in court, takes hard line on splitting families
After a week of walkbacks, Trump returns to Russia doubting
In Arizona, liberals debate forgiving candidate’s moderation
Kavanaugh: Once questioned Watergate tapes decision
Defense bill would curb Cabinet control of nuclear agency
Top intel official says he meant no disrespect to Trump
The Latest: Trump again calls Russia commotion ‘a big hoax’
Trump finds it ‘inconceivable’ lawyer would tape a client
Air Force fighter intercepts plane near Trump golf course