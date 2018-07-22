And now he is 5: Britain’s Prince George marks birthday

Open
Sunday, July 22, 2018
LONDON (AP) — Who doesn’t like birthdays?

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate have released a new photo of their son Prince George to mark his fifth birthday.

The photo shows George grinning in the garden of Clarence House after the christening of his younger brother Prince Louis on July 9.

George is third in line for the British throne. His grandfather, Prince Charles, is heir to the throne and his father William comes next.

George has seemed increasingly self-assured in public this year, serving as a page boy at Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May at Windsor Castle and making several other appearances.

