AP Top U.S. News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

Saturday, July 21, 2018
1 dead, dozens of hostages freed after Los Angeles standoff

Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws last year

Survivor recounts boat accident that killed 9 family members

Man suspected of shooting officer found, killed by police

Family, home still unfamiliar to Honduran baby

Trump was taped talking of paying for Playboy model’s story

Judge: ‘Great progress’ reuniting families split at border

Gala opens countdown to 50th anniversary of 1st moon landing

Grandfather arrested after California boy shoots cousin, 2

Jonathan Gold, Pulitzer-winning restaurant critic, dies

