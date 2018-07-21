AP Top Sports News at 12:27 a.m. EDT
2018-07-21
Spieth part of 3-way tie for British lead as Woods lurks
Carpenter homers in 6th straight, Cards top Cubs for split
Yelich, Brewers get to Kershaw in 4-2 win over Dodgers
Springer’s slam, Verlander’s K’s send Astros past Halos, 7-0
Gray wins consecutive starts, Yanks hold on to beat Mets 7-6
A’s acquire closer Jeurys Familia from Mets
Lincicome shoots 71 but misses cut at Barbasol Championship
LEADING OFF: Carpenter’s HR binge, deGrom vs Yanks at night
Dickerson hits 2 HRs, Pirates beat Reds for 8th straight win
With Thomas and Froome 1-2, Sky controls the Tour de France