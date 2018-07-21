Open
Saturday, July 21, 2018
AP Top Political News at 12:35 a.m. EDT

AP Top Political News at 12:35 a.m. EDT

Kavanaugh: Once questioned Watergate tapes decision

Top intel official says he meant no disrespect to Trump

Trump finds it ‘inconceivable’ lawyer would tape a client

Air Force fighter intercepts plane near Trump golf course

Family, home still unfamiliar to Honduran baby

Administration releases documents about former Trump adviser

National GOP reluctant to weigh in on Trump’s Russia swirl

Democratic socialism surging in the age of Trump

The Latest: Trump says lawyer taping him may be ‘illegal’

VP Pence headlines Georgia rally in governor’s race

