Trump missteps fuel new energy in Democrats’ campaigns

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrats have a not-so-secret weapon for the midterm campaigns: President Donald Trump.

Trump is sparking a Democratic renaissance across the country, prompting candidates, activists and voters to pour their outrage, money and time into local races across the country.

Strategists from both parties agree that opposition to Trump alone isn’t enough to win a congressional race. But the president’s ability to constantly court controversy provides weekly shots of adrenaline to Democrats.

Opposition to the president is changing the political map for Democrats who find themselves riding a wave of anti-Trump energy to compete in areas they once left for lost.