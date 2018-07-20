Open
Friday, July 20, 2018
Home » Uncategorized » Germany moves to formally close Puigdemont extradition case

Germany moves to formally close Puigdemont extradition case

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they’ve received official notification that Spain has withdrawn the European arrest warrant for former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, bringing extradition proceedings against the separatist leader close to their formal conclusion.

Prosecutors in Schleswig said Friday they have asked a state court to formally end the proceedings. On Thursday, a Spanish Supreme Court judge dropped extradition requests for Puigdemont and five other politicians wanted on rebellion charges for promoting independence for Catalonia.

Puigdemont was arrested in Germany in March as he traveled from Finland to Belgium, where he fled from Spain last year.

Puigdemont has been free on condition that he that he report regularly to German police and not leave the country without prosecutors’ permission. He has said he wants to return to Belgium.

