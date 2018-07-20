Baby who was in US court now will be back in dad’s arms

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.

The 15-month-old became the embodiment of the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their parents when The Associated Press detailed his appearance in a U.S. courtroom.

Months after the separation that drew international outrage, the family was expected to be reunited Friday in Honduras.

Johan Bueso Montecinos was on a jet bound for San Pedro Sulas from the United States, after Honduran consular officials and U.S. authorities worked out arrangements.

And so ended the extraordinary journey of a baby whose short life has ranged from Honduran poverty to a desperate dash across the U.S. border to the front pages of the world’s newspapers.