Arizona candidate denies decade-old rape allegation

PHOENIX (AP) — A decade-old allegation of sexual assault has rocked a Democratic candidate in a primary for a Tucson-based congressional district.

Yahya Yuksel is facing calls to end his campaign after the Arizona Daily Star reported the allegation that he raped an intoxicated 16-year-old girl when he was 17.

The newspaper said Yuksel was not arrested or charged and the individual did not pursue charges.

Yuksel said he did not learn of a police report that contained the allegation until years later while he was working to become a lawyer in California. It was not clear who filed the report.

Yuksel told The Associated Press on Friday that he did not rape the individual and was never questioned by police. He said he deeply regrets drinking and having sex that night.

“They should attribute it to alcohol, but they cannot attribute it to violence, they cannot attribute it to disrespect or breaking the law,” he said.

Yuksel is one of seven Democrats vying for the seat being vacated by Rep. Martha McSally, a Republican. The seat could be a critical pickup for Democrats in their national quest to take control of the House of Representatives.

The Arizona Daily Star reported that Yuksel in March filed a petition in Pima County Superior Court to hide the cover sheet of the report, but it was denied.

Despite multiple calls from local Democrats, Yuksel is not dropping out of the race. He said he wants to educate teens about the dangers of drinking and having sex, and promote policies that help sexual assault survivors heal.

“This is the only way I know how to go forward,” he said. “I can’t curl up in a ball. I want to do good.”

The Pima County Democratic Party on Wednesday took the rare move of voting to withdraw support from Yuksel. Chair Jo Holt said the party also pulled his information from their website. She thinks Yuksel should drop out of the race.

“He has demonstrated, and his campaign has demonstrated, that he is not ready to represent CD2 in Congress,” Holt said.

Holt also was concerned about a news conference Yuksel gave on July 15. A video clip shows a crowd chanting “Shame on you,” after Yuksel gave a brief statement and initially walked away without taking questions from those in attendance.

“That was the implosion of a campaign from which you cannot recover,” Holt said.

Several of Yuksel’s political opponents have also called on him to drop out.

The other Democratic candidates are Matt Heinz, Ann Kirkpatrick, Billy Kovacs, Mary Matiella, Barbara Sherry and Bruce Wheeler.

Four Republican candidates are Brandon Martin, Danny “DJ” Morales, Lea Marquez Peterson and Casey Welch.

A grassroots political group called Represent Me AZ disinvited Yuksel from a candidate forum on Thursday.

“Until Yahya takes responsibility for his actions in a meaningful way, and his campaign and supporters stop attacking those who are demanding it, we cannot legitimize this candidate,” group President Marion Chubon said in a Facebook post.