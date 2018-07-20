3 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Gaza

GAZA City, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says three people were killed by Israeli fire in Gaza.

Israel’s military said Palestinians in Gaza had fired shots at soldiers near the border. It says it responded with airstrikes and tank fire at militant targets in Gaza.

Gaza media reported that two of the dead were Hamas militants and that gunmen fired mortars toward the border.

Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, has led weekly protests along the Gaza border since March 30. The rallies are aimed in part at drawing attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed after Hamas assumed control of Gaza in 2007.

Over 135, mostly unarmed, Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since protests began.

Israel says it is defending its sovereign border and accuses Hamas, a group sworn to its destruction, of using the protests as cover for attempts to carry out attacks.