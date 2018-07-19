The Latest: Dolphins say “all options open” on anthem policy

The Latest on the Miami Dolphins anthem policy (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

The Dolphins say “all options are still open” regarding the team’s decision to include protesting the anthem on the large list of violations considered conduct detrimental to the club and subject to a suspension of up to four games under a team policy issued this week.

The “Proper Anthem Conduct” section is just one sentence in a nine-page discipline document provided to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the policy who insisted on anonymity because the document is not public. It classifies anthem protests under a large list of “conduct detrimental to the club” that includes gambling, riding motorcycles and more, all of which could lead to a paid or unpaid suspension, a fine or both.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL