Thursday, July 19, 2018
THE BIG 3: Parasite Salad, Missouri Drought & Luke's Paycheck

1.  If you’ve recently eaten salad from McDonald’s and are feeling a little off…this might be why.  Reports from Fenton, Chesterfield and Ballwin of a parasite.

2. A little more than half of the state of Missouri is under a drought alert.

3. Several country artists landed on the Forbes 100 including Luke Bryan…who made a whopping $52,000,000!

