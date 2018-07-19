RUMOR MILL: Are Carly Pearce And Michael Ray Dating?

Yes! I mean, it hasn’t truly been confirmed yet but the two are very cozy on BOTH Michael Ray and Carly Pearce’s Instagram on a shot that was posted on Wednesday. There’s been the occasional flirting on socials, and even came “this close” to confirming it in an interview. At one point he joked that they should go to Golden Corral, and she responded with “steakhouses are the way to my heart.” Flirting 101, people.

“I think when it comes time to talk about the dating life, it’ll come out. But she’s a great girl. I think that she’s an incredible person. And right now, everything on both ends are about both of our singles and our music and, it’ll come out. She’s great. I’m a big fan. I’ll leave it at that.” He recently said in an interview.

Later on during the talk he was asked how he spends his time off the road and he seemingly referred to her again saying, “The little bit of free time that we have is spent mainly at my house, not doing too much. But, yeah, that’s changed a little bit, you know. Some person got added into it, so it’s been better. My time off’s been better. She’s a homebody too, so we connect real well. So a lot of old country music is listened to.”

Enter Nashville’s newest power couple.

