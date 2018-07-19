AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EDT
2018-07-19
Oregon wheat farmers try to stop fire that’s consuming crops
Sheriff: 8 people dead after Missouri tourist boat accident
Zuckerberg’s Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot
More than 300 older children split at border are reunited
Big move for Big Bird: Sesame Street is entering classrooms
Tornadoes sweep through Iowa; major damage and some injuries
The Latest: 7 injured when tornado hits Iowa factory
Trump aims to end automatic protections for some species
Hawaii town hopes lava tourism will bring economic relief
Kin say Scout leader who drowned saving boy loved children