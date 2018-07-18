Big gains for industrials and banks take US stocks higher

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are edging higher Wednesday as financial and industrial companies including railroads and airlines climb after a round of strong second-quarter reports. United Continental and Berkshire Hathaway are making their biggest gains in years. Most other groups of stocks are lower, however. Household goods makers are returning a chunk of their recent gains and technology companies are lagging behind the rest of the market.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,815 as of 3:40 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 70 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,190. The Nasdaq composite was unchanged at 7,854. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,690.

GET MOVING: Transportation companies made powerful gains. United Continental surpassed Wall Street projections and said strong demand is resulting in higher prices as the summer travel season sets in. Its stock surged 8.4 percent to $78.72 and is on pace for its biggest gain in two years, while other airlines like Delta and American also climbed.

Railroad operator CSX said its profit climbed 72 percent in its latest quarter as it kept cutting costs and improving its operations. The results were stronger than analysts expected and the stock added 5.7 percent to $68.10. Other railroads also climbed.

Maintenance supply company W.W. Grainger made the biggest gain on the S&P 500 after it blew past analysts’ estimates in the latest quarter. The company posted strong growth in the U.S. with more business with both large and medium size customers and it raised its forecasts for the year. The stock jumped 10.7 percent to $337.56.

THE QUOTE: Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network, said the combination of strong consumer spending, rising business investment and good economic data is likely to lead to another quarter of strong earnings growth.

“Everything is going right at the moment,” he said. “This quarter’s earnings are going to reflect that.”

BERKSHIRE BOUNCE: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate is on track for its biggest gain in almost seven years after it relaxed its rules on repurchasing stock. The company had $108 billion in cash and short-term investments as of March and investors hoped Berkshire would give some of that money back to shareholders by buying stock from them.

The company’s Class B shares jumped 5.2 percent to $200.38 in heavy trading. Other financial companies including Morgan Stanley, M&T Bank and Northern Trust climbed after their quarterly reports.

GOOGLING ANOTHER FINE: The European Union fined Google a record $5 billion Wednesday for using the market dominance of its Android mobile operating system to force handset makers to install Google apps, reducing choice for consumers. A year ago, EU regulators fined Google $2.8 billion for favoring its shopping listings in search results.

Shares of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, edged higher. It picked up 0.3 percent to $1,216.65.

NEW TARIFFS? U.S. uranium mining companies rose after the Commerce Department started an investigation into the impact of uranium imports on U.S. national security. That could result in tariffs, similar to the investigation into steel and aluminum imports that resulted on big taxes on steel from Europe, Canada, Mexico and Japan.

Energy Fuels, one of the companies that requested the investigation, rose 3.9 percent to $1.60. Uranium Energy added 1.7 percent to $2.35.

POWELL REPEAT: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell wrapped up his testimony to Congress about economic and monetary policy. He said the trade war with China might make inflation speed up, but continued to express a very positive view of the state of the economy overall.

McMillan said that Powell’s comments were so upbeat that he wonders if the Fed is really reckoning with the risks posed by tariffs and higher interest rates.

“I’ve never seen a central bank look quite that confident, and frankly it makes me nervous,” he said.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude recovered from an early loss and rose 1 percent to $68.76 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 1 percent to settle at $72.90 a barrel in London. U.S. crude has tumbled 8 percent in July but is still up 42 percent over the last 12 months.

Wholesale gasoline climbed 0.9 percent to $2.04 a gallon. Heating oil gained 1 percent to $2.09 a gallon. Natural gas fell 0.7 percent to $2.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

BONDS: Bond prices ticked lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.88 percent from 2.86 percent.

METALS: Gold was little changed and closed at $1,227.90 an ounce. Silver fell 0.3 percent to $15.57 an ounce. Copper rose 0.5 percent to $2.76 a pound.

CURRENCIES: The dollar inched up to 112.83 yen from 112.83 yen. The euro fell to $1.1646 from $1.1664.

OVERSEAS: Germany’s DAX added 0.8 percent and the British FTSE 100 rose 0.7 percent. The CAC 40 in France gained 0.5 percent.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.4 percent and the Kospi in South Korea lost 0.3 percent as the country’s government downgraded its forecasts for job creation and growth. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.2 percent.

