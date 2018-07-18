A nonbinding immigration bill becomes campaign battlefield

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans and Democrats competed to make immigration an election-year issue on their own terms as the GOP worked to advance symbolic legislation Wednesday extolling the federal law enforcement agency that a few liberals have proposed abolishing.

The resolution, a simple statement of praise for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that changes no laws, is a Republican effort to take advantage of a Democratic bill that would erase the agency.

That bill was backed by nine House Democrats but shunned by others worried it’s a political blunder that risks estranging moderate voters. Even so, Republicans were determined to use it to cast Democrats as extreme.

“If you don’t vote yes, any other vote than a yes vote is for open borders,” the No. 3 House GOP leader, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, said of his party’s resolution praising the immigration agency. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the effort to eliminate ICE was being pushed by “the new socialist Democratic party.”

Democrats used the debate to portray Republicans as trying to distract voters from President Donald Trump and his now-dropped policy of separating migrant children from their parents and his statements challenging the finding that Russia interfered in the 2016 elections.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said the GOP resolution was “a meaningless political stunt to change the subject from the international and domestic shame unleashed on us by President Trump.”

The vote came the same day House Republicans released a spending bill that would provide $5 billion next year for building Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico. That would represent a major boost and suggests a raucous pre-election budget battle may lie ahead.

Democrats have long opposed financing Trump’s wall but lack the votes by themselves to block House approval of that amount. But they have the strength to derail legislation in the closely divided Senate. Without naming a figure, Trump said in April that he would “have no choice” but to force a government shutdown this fall if he doesn’t get the border security money he wants.

The $5 billion is well above the $1.6 billion in the Senate version of the bill, which would finance the Homeland Security Department. The higher amount matches what Trump has privately sought in conversations with Republican lawmakers, according to a GOP congressional aide who wasn’t authorized to publicly talk about private discussions and spoke on condition of anonymity.

“Keeping Americans safe by protecting our homeland is a top priority,” Rep. Kevin Yoder, R-Kan., who heads the House Appropriations Committee’s homeland security subcommittee, said in a written statement.

Two leading Democrats — Reps. Nita Lowey of New York and California’s Lucille Roybal-Allard — called the $5 billion a waste that “only further enables this administration’s obsession with cruel attacks on immigrants and their families.”

The government’s new budget year begins Oct. 1, which in effect creates a deadline for the White House and Congress to try reaching budget deals. They almost never do. Without at least a temporary truce, federal agencies would shut down that day. That would create a tremendous political risk for the GOP, which controls government, barely a month before the election.

Trump made the wall a keystone of his successful 2016 election campaign, but insisted that Mexico would pay for it. Mexico has always refused to do so.

All but $126 million of the $5 billion would be for constructing more than 200 miles of wall, with the remainder for border technology. Beyond the $5 billion, the bill provides added money for expenditures including new canine teams, border patrol agents, new aircraft and sensors.