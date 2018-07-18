Harvey Weinstein asks judge to dismiss Ashley Judd lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers say Ashley Judd’s allegations that he tried to hurt her career after she rejected him sexually are baseless, and they have asked a judge to dismiss her lawsuit against him.

The court documents filed Wednesday discuss Judd’s comment that she would only let Weinstein touch her after she won an Academy Award in one of his films.

Judd said the statement, which Weinstein brought up to her several times, was just a joking way to leave after he asked in a Beverly Hills hotel room if he could give her a massage or she could watch him shower.

Weinstein’s lawyers are now saying it meant Judd acknowledged that Weinstein would try to get her movie roles.

Judd’s attorney Theodore Boutrous Jr. says the claims in the filing are “baseless” and “offensive.”