UnitedHealth puts up big profit numbers in 2Q

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — UnitedHealth is reporting second-quarter earnings of $2.92 billion.

The Minneapolis company said Tuesday it had net income of $2.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.14 per share, far exceeding the per-share projections of $3.03 from analysts on Wall Street, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $56.09 billion in the period, about in line with expectations.

UnitedHealth expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.50 to $12.75 per share.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. have climbed 17 percent since the beginning of the year.

