The Latest: Polls close in Alabama primary runoff election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the Alabama runoff election (all times local):

7 p.m.

Polls have closed in Alabama as a GOP congresswoman who once distanced herself from President Donald Trump tries not to become the third congressional Republican to lose her job this primary season.

Rep. Martha Roby is facing Democrat-turned-Trump Republican Bobby Bright on Tuesday in their primary runoff.

Her survival depends on whether voters are sufficiently convinced she’s on board with Trump’s agenda after criticizing him in 2016 when he was caught bragging about sexually predatory behavior in the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape. But she’s spent much of the last two years trying to convince her constituents that she’s a reliable vote for the administration.

Trump has endorsed her.

Roby earned just 39 percent of the vote in the first primary in June, forcing a runoff against the second-place vote-getter.

___

1:35 p.m.

Alabama’s election chief says turnout in the primary runoffs appears to be “extraordinarily low.”

Secretary of State John Merrill gave the assessment late Tuesday morning.

Among the notable races, U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is trying to hold back a primary challenge from former congressman Bobby Bright in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District.

President Donald Trump has endorsed Roby. The endorsement could help her overcome a backlash after she withdrew her endorsement of him in 2016 after the release of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape.

Merrill says he anticipates on average that 15 to 18 percent of the state’s registered voters will cast ballots Tuesday. He expects turnout to be higher in the 2nd Congressional District but isn’t predicting an exact number.

___

Midnight

Alabama voters go to the polls Tuesday in several heated Republican runoffs.

Armed with an endorsement from President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is trying to hold back a challenge from former congressman Bobby Bright.

The endorsement could help Roby overcome a backlash after she withdrew her endorsement of him in 2016 after the release of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape.

Bright has painted Roby as an establishment Republican out of touch with her heavily agrarian and military district.

In the runoff for lieutenant governor, Public Service Commission President Twinkle Cavanaugh faces state Rep. Will Ainsworth. Attorney General Steve Marshall faces challenger Troy King in the runoff for attorney general. State Sen. Gerald Dial of Lineville faces Rick Pate in the agriculture commissioner runoff.