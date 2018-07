Is Facebook spying?! We were at an event over the weekend and I was posting some photos and video to Facebook. In my ‘suggested friends’ was one of the promotions employees…WHO WAS STANDING RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME! Mind you, this is a new gig so most of our new co-workers we’re not friends with yet. Could it be GPS? Could it be because we work for the same employer? Maybe.

