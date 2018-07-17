Open
Immigrant children describe hunger and cold in detention

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Immigrant children are complaining of being hungry, cold and afraid of the guards at U.S. holding centers where they were placed after crossing the Mexican border.

The accounts form part of a voluminous court filing in Los Angeles in a case over whether the Trump administration is complying with a longstanding agreement governing the treatment of immigrant children.

Volunteer lawyers, interpreters and others fanned out across the Southwest in June and July to interview more than 200 immigrant parents and youngsters about detention conditions. Advocates say the government isn’t meeting its obligations.

The Trump administration has not responded to the court filing, but a government monitor said in a report to the court last month that conditions appeared to be adequate.

