France expels high-profile terror convict to Algeria

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — An Algerian-born man twice convicted in France on terror charges and for years a high-profile figure in the underground world of terrorism has been expelled to stand trial in his homeland.

Algeria’s official APS news agency says Djamel Beghal was expelled by France on Monday, ending years of wrangling over his fate. Beghal, 52, was linked to the two men behind the deadly 2015 attacks on a French newsroom in Paris and a Paris Kosher grocery store.

There was no official confirmation by France on his expulsion. APS, however, reported late Monday that Beghal was back in Algeria to stand trial for a 2003 conviction in absentia there.

A French court convicted Beghal in 2005 in a U.S. Embassy attack plot and in 2010 for helping an inmate try to flee.