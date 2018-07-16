The Latest: Judge halts deportations of reunited families

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border (all times local):

9:52 a.m.

A federal judge has temporarily halted deportations of families who have been recently reunited after they were separated by the Trump administration.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed paperwork saying attorneys were concerned about “mass deportations” following reunification of children ages five to 17 with their parents. They asked that deportations be stalled at least a week after the families were reunified to allow time to ensure no family is being improperly deported.

Judge Dana Sabraw said Monday he’d order a temporary halt to any deportations for a week until the government can respond to the ACLU motion. He asked whether there were any issues over whether he had jurisdiction but there were no verbal objections.

He gave government lawyers one week to respond to the ACLU’s concerns, until 9 p.m. on July 23, and he would rule permanently after going over the paperwork.

The Trump administration has said it completed reunifying all eligible children under five, and reunifying families with older children is happening on a rolling basis.

8:52 a.m.

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

The ACLU says in a court filing Monday that its request is a response to “persistent and increasing rumors … that mass deportations may be carried out imminently and immediately upon reunification.”

If the judge wants to hear more from the administration before ruling, the ACLU asks for a temporary halt to deportations.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego said late Friday that he was having second thoughts about whether the government was acting in good faith. He was responding to an administration plan to reunite more than 2,500 children ages 5 and older by July 26.