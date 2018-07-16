Kenny Chesney Injures Himself While Performing In KC (But He’s Okay!)

Yes, it happens sometimes. But in the words of Kenny and David Lee Murphy, “Everything’s gonna be alright.” Kenny Chesney apparently tweaked something in his knee or ankle while performing Saturday in Kansas City Chiefs country. He was in pain and limping, but he finished the show although easing up on the jumping and running on stage.

According to the “Kansas City Star“, he seemed to have injured his knee or ankle while running across the stage. He started hobbling and limping, and was even seen doubled over in pain. As of last night, Kenny hasn’t made a statement. As of last night no statements have been made, and he’s still on to play Busch Stadium Saturday with Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion!

Had the best time at the @kennychesney show!!! #KCinKC #triparoundthesuntour2018 And yes that’s kenny taking my license plate I gave him! It was personalized and said KC NSN ❤️❤️❤️ @Q104KC @AliQ104 pic.twitter.com/ma8P44iJRd — Heather Jean Montgomery (@Heather_Jean71) July 15, 2018

@iamholleman