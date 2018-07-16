Apparent protester removed ahead of Trump-Putin conference

Open
HELSINKI (AP) — An apparent protester has been escorted out of a joint press conference between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The individual, seated with the American press corps in Helsinki, was holding a sign about nuclear weapons. He identified himself as a reporter from the liberal magazine ‘The Nation.’

A U.S. Secret Service agent spoke with the unidentified man, before Finnish security physically escorted him from the room minutes before the two presidents entered to begin their press conference.

