Trump sets expectations low for Helsinki summit with Putin

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Donald Trump says “nothing bad … maybe some good” will come out of his Monday meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Trump set expectations low in an interview with CBS’s Jeff Glor taped Saturday in Scotland — a day before departs for Helsinki for the high-stakes summit. He says in excerpts released by the network that he’s “not going with high expectations.”

Trump said he believes such meetings are beneficial, adding “having a meeting with Chairman Kim was a good thing.”

He adds “nothing bad is going to come out of it (Helsinki), and maybe some good will come out.”

Trump also says he “hadn’t thought” about asking Putin to extradite the dozen Russians indicted this week on charges related to election meddling but said that “certainly” he’d “be asking about it.”