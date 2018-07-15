Talk of the Town – Employment Connection and H.E.R.O.E.S. Care

Share this: Facebook

Employment Connection is a nonprofit St. Louis community asset that breaks down barriers to self-sufficiency for individuals with limited opportunities including the homeless, ex-offenders, U.S. veterans, high school dropouts, women on welfare, and at-risk youth. Offering more than just a job, Employment Connection provides valuable resources, training, and support to inspire and empower clients to change their circumstances and become employed.H.E.R.O.E.S. Care is a collaborative effort among well established non-governmental organizations (NGOs) designed to provide complete and proactive support for members of all branches of the military and their families through pre-deployment, deployment, family reintegration and post-deployment. The program consists of a network of tens of thousands of trained caregivers and thousands of professional mental health care and service providers working together to provide an unprecedented system of support for military members and their families.