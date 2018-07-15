Porte crashes out of Tour before feared cobblestones

ROUBAIX, France (AP) — The highly awaited cobblestoned Stage 9 of the Tour de France is underway and already has claimed its first victim.

BMC team leader Richie Porte of Australia crashed 10 kilometers into the 156.5-kilometer (97-mile) leg — before any of the 15 cobblestone sections — and was reported with to have damaged his collarbone.

BMC tweeted, “We are devastated to say that @richie_porte has crashed out of stage 9.”

Porte also crashed out of last year’s Tour in the ninth stage, on a mountain descent.

Porte’s teammate, Greg Van Avermaet, is wearing the yellow jersey.

Following a similar route of the Paris-Roubaix spring classic, the road to Roubaix takes riders over 15 troublesome cobblestone sections — the highest number since the 1980 Tour, covering nearly 22 kilometers (13.7 miles) altogether.

After the first rest day Monday, the Tour resumes in the Alps on Tuesday.

