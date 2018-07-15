Man arrested over paraglider protest at Trump resort

LONDON (AP) — Scottish police say they have arrested a man in connection with a Greenpeace protest that breached a no-fly security zone and flew a banner close to the golf resort where President Donald Trump was staying.

The paraglider carried a banner reading “Trump: Well Below Par” Friday night over Trump’s Turnberry resort in western Scotland to protest his environmental policies. After the glider appeared, Trump was seen cutting across the grass, quickly heading to the entrance of the resort.

Police said the protester breached a no-fly zone over the hotel and committed a criminal offense, but the environmental group said it had informed police about the stunt before it took place.

Police Scotland said Sunday a 55-year-old man was arrested. They did not give further details.