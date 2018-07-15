EU chief urges Trump, Putin not to destroy global order

BEIJING (AP) — European Council President Donald Tusk has urged President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China to work with Europe to avoid trade wars and prevent conflict and chaos.

Tusk was speaking Monday in Beijing at the opening of a summit between China and the European Union. He noted that Trump and Putin’s summit in Helsinki would take place on the same day in Helsinki.

Of the summit, Tusk said: “We are all aware of the fact that the architecture of the world is changing before our very eyes and it is our common responsibility to make it a change for the better.”

Tusk said Europe, China, the U.S. and Russia had a “common duty” not to destroy the global order but to improve it by reforming international trade rules.