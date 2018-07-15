AP Top International News at 12:03 a.m. EDT
2018-07-15
May reveals Trump Brexit advice: Sue the EU, don’t negotiate
Cease-fire holds after day of intense Israel-Hamas fighting
Russian bots, trolls test waters ahead of US midterms
Trump wish for warm Putin ties highlights policy disconnect
Russia on a high as World Cup wraps; Putin’s problems remain
What Trump and Putin hope to achieve at Helsinki summit
Paraglider charged in Trump resort flight; Finns demonstrate
Reports detail Mossad raid on Iranian nuclear documents
Royals release new photos to mark Prince Louis’s christening
Russian women push back at shaming over World Cup dating