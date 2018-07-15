AP Top Business News at 12:03 a.m. EDT
2018-07-15
EU official urges Trump, Putin not to destroy global order
China’s economic growth cools amid trade tensions
Kushner tenants: We were pushed out for luxury condo buyers
5 years after declaring bankruptcy, Detroit reborn at a cost
US trade, immigration and biofuel policies hit farmers hard
Average price of US gas slips a penny, to $2.94 a gallon
‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ tops charts, ‘Skyscraper’ stumbles
DC Metro workers call for strike amid 2-year labor dispute
May reveals Trump Brexit advice: Sue the EU, don’t negotiate
WeWork takes meat off the menu at company events