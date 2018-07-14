Lawsuit filed against ‘S-Town’ podcast creators by estate

WOODSTOCK, Ala. (AP) — The estate of the man at the center of the popular “S-Town” podcast is suing the show’s creators, saying they exploited details of his private life for financial gain.

Craig Cargile, the executor of John B. McLemore’s estate filed the lawsuit Thursday in Bibb County, Alabama.

The lawsuit contends McLemore did not give permission to broadcast the intimate details of his sexual orientation, mental state and other aspects of his life.

Emails sent Saturday to the press contacts for S-Town and Serial Podcast were not immediately returned.

“S-Town” tells the story of McLemore, an antique clock restorer from Woodstock, Alabama.

McLemore in 2012 sent an email to the makers of “This American Life” asking for help in a murder investigation. The 2017 podcast focused on McLemore, who killed himself in 2015.