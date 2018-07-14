Groenewegen wins 2nd consecutive stage at Tour de France

AMIENS, France (AP) — Dylan Groenewegen won a second consecutive stage at the Tour de France when he sprinted to the finish on Saturday, and Greg Van Avermaet kept the overall lead for a fifth consecutive day.

Dutch rider Groenewegen beat Andre Greipel and Fernando Gaviria to the line to win Stage 8 in more than four hours.

Four-time winner Chris Froome remained over a minute behind Van Avermaet, a support rider for BMC top rider Richie Porte.

The mostly flat 181-kilometer (112-mile) ride from Dreux to Amiens comes before the three-week races faces one of its most difficult legs when it hits the treacherous cobblestones.

Sunday’s Stage 9 will take riders over 15 cobbled paths scattered along 21.7 kilometers of the 156.5-kilometer course from Arras to Roubaix, near the Belgian border.

