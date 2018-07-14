Open
Saturday, July 14, 2018
AP Top Sports News at 12:41 a.m. EDT

St. Louis stunner: Cards fire Matheny with club near .500

Kerber tops Williams at Wimbledon for 3rd Grand Slam title

Serena Williams set to ‘be a contender to win Grand Slams’

He’s back: Djokovic tops Nadal to reach 5th Wimbledon final

A youthful France faces veteran-laden Croatia for World Cup

Indians C Yan Gomes finds out he’s an All-Star while batting

Truex repeats as NASCAR Cup winner at Kentucky Speedway

Jabari Parker agrees to $40 million, 2-year deal with Bulls

Cole pitches into 6th inning, Astros hit 3 homers in 9-1 win

Red Sox beat Blue Jays 6-2 on Bogaerts’ walkoff slam in 10th

