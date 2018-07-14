Open
Saturday, July 14, 2018
AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

Trump wish for warm Putin ties highlights policy disconnect

Charges undermine Assange denials about hacked email origins

Trump tweets, hits links before high-stakes Putin meeting

US judge criticizes plan to reunify families split at border

The Latest: Trump hits the links at his Scottish golf resort

California Democratic Party snubs Feinstein, endorses rival

US official: Russia using social media to divide Americans

Trump faults Obama for US response to Russian hacking

Lobbying firm sought envoys help to salvage Russian company

As Supreme Court battle roils DC, suburban voters shrug

