Airstrike on area held by IS in eastern Syria kills 28

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media and a war monitor say an airstrike in an area controlled by the Islamic State group in eastern Syria has killed at least 28 civilians.

State news agency SANA blamed warplanes of the U.S.-led coalition for the Thursday night attack that it said killed 30 and wounded dozens.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airstrike hit an ice factory that dozens of families were using as a shelter near the village of Baghouz close to the Iraqi border. It said at least 28 civilians were killed.

Iraqi warplanes as well as those of the U.S.-led coalition have carried out attacks against areas held by IS in the past.

IS still controls small pockets in eastern Syria.