Thursday, July 12, 2018
Industrial park blast kills 19, hurts 12 in southwest China

Industrial park blast kills 19, hurts 12 in southwest China

BEIJING (AP) — A blast in an industrial park in a southwestern province has killed 19 people and injured 12 others, China’s official Xinhua News Agency said Friday.

The blast occurred at an industrial park in the city of Yibin in Sichuan province at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

A local news site said the fire had been extinguished and an investigation into its cause was underway. No other details were immediately available.

Efforts have been made to improve work safety standards but deadly industrial accidents remain common in China, where enforcement of safety regulations can sometimes be lax.

