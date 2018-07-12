Arizona lawmaker brags about driving 140 mph in video

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona state lawmaker told a sheriff’s deputy he sometimes drives as fast as 140 miles per hour after he was pulled over for speeding.

Body camera footage first published by KLPZ shows state Rep. Paul Mosley telling a deputy he sometimes drives “130, 140, 120” miles to get home fast to his wife. The news outlet said Mosley was allegedly driving 97 miles per hour on State Route 95 in La Paz County.

Mosley also told the officer he had legislative immunity. But the incident is being reviewed by Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre after a referral from the La Paz County Attorney’s Office.

Mosley, a Republican, is running for re-election. The Arizona Fraternal Order of Police withdrew its endorsement, saying potentially lethal speeding isn’t a joke.