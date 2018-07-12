Open
Close
Thursday, July 12, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » AP sources: Army chooses Austin for new Futures Command HQ

AP sources: Army chooses Austin for new Futures Command HQ

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say Army leaders will announce on Friday that they’ve chosen Austin, Texas, as the location for a new command headquarters that will focus on how to modernize the service and prepare for future wars.

The Army laid out plans to create the so-called Futures Command last October, marking the first time in decades that the service has added such a high-level, new headquarters.

The officials say the city is well-suited for the Army’s high-technology and academic needs. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the selection before it was made public. The command will have a staff of about 500, led by a four-star general.

Fifteen cities were considered, and the five finalists were Austin, Boston, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Raleigh, North Carolina.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.